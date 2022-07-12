Morgan Stanley Trims SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Target Price to CHF 2,290

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,407.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

