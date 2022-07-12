Morgan Stanley Upgrades Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.60) to GBX 3,300 ($39.25) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.25) to GBX 2,918 ($34.71) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,146 ($37.42) to GBX 2,665 ($31.70) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($47.57) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,196.60.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

