Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

NYSE MPLX opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.57. Mplx has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

