MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRC. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

MRC Global stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $874.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,790,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 179,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

