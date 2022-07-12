Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading Down 1.5%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €220.90 ($220.90) and last traded at €220.90 ($220.90). Approximately 221,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €224.20 ($224.20).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €223.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €241.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

