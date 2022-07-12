Murray Auchincloss Buys 98 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 98 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £379.26 ($451.07).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £367.36 ($436.92).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 384.60 ($4.57) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 390.51. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.42). The company has a market capitalization of £74.35 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.42) price objective (up from GBX 490 ($5.83)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.35) to GBX 472 ($5.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.35) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.33) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.03).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

