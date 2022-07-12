Name Changing Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (NCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Name Changing Token

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

