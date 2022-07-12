Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25.
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
