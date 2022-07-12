NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

