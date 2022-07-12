Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Down 6%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 8,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 411,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

