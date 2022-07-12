NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 10,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.
About NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)
