Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $13,976,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.72.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $222.77. 16,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,665. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.