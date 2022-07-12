Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Novacoin has a market cap of $33,453.88 and $1.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,836.55 or 0.99719395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040749 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024166 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

