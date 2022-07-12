Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.86

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Novonix alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.