NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC owned about 0.13% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,675,000.

NYSEARCA NUAG opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

