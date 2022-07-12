Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

JHAA opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 89,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

