Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NID opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NID. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

