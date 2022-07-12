Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

