Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

