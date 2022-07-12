Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
