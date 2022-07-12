nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.