nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

