O3Swap (O3) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00109985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000333 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

