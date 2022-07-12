OAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $486,517.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars.

