Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 434,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 276,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Dawson James cut their price objective on shares of Oblong from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

Oblong ( NYSE:OBLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 138.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oblong, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000. Oblong accounts for about 1.8% of Foundry Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foundry Group LLC owned 25.44% of Oblong at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oblong Company Profile (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

