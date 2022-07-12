Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 5.8%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.89. 52,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,625,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $15.00 price target on Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $987.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.