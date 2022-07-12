Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

