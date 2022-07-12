Opium (OPIUM) Hits Market Cap of $686,207.08

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $686,207.08 and approximately $61,861.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

