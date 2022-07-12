Oppenheimer Weighs in on Comcast Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Comcast in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

