Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($11.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ORAN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 59,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,907. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
