Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($11.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 59,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,907. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

