Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.76.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
