Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.29% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

