Osmium Partners LLC Buys New Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Express accounts for approximately 0.5% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Express in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Express by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,280,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of EXPR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

