Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.64

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.64 and last traded at C$23.75, with a volume of 80156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.24.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.11.

The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

