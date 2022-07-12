Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $293,708.72

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $293,708.72 and $65,003.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00028880 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.