Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.50.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $647.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $663.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $708.67. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.