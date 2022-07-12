Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 96,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.87.

Eaton stock opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

