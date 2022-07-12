Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,461,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 601,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,640 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 79,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.

FCG stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

