Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $298,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,284,000. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

