Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $500,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

