Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $898,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $257.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

