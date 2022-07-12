Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

