Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $732,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -926.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

