Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

