Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 29th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRMRF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.