Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $329.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $335.00 to $329.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $346.69.

Shares of PH opened at $248.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

