Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $13.81

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $13.18. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 31,636 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,546 shares of company stock worth $7,862,315. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

