Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Trading Down 6.7%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $298.30 and last traded at $298.36. 8,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.