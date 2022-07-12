PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

