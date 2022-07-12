Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 5.5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 238,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,317,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

