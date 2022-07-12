Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 0.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. 95,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,126,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

