Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $152.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In related news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

