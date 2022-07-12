PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.08. 132,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.